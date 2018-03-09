Forecast: Cool and breezy, but with mostly cloudy skies

Breezy northeast winds will blow over the islands, bringing only a few isolated windward showers statewide. We may not see that much of the sun, thanks to high clouds streaming over the state from the west-southwest.

Looking ahead, we're tracking a storm system that could bring increasingly wet and windy weather to the islands, especially the middle of next week.

For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory is up for east-facing shores through 6 p.m. Saturday.

- Ben Gutierrez

