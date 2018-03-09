Oops: Army bundle mistakenly lands on Waimanalo campus

The United States Army had an awkward moment Thursday when an air-dropped package missed its mark by about five miles.

The package, which was deposited by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, missed its intended drop zone on the Marine Corps Training Area Bellows and landed on the campus of Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School.

Luckily, the faulty drop didn't cause any injuries or property damage.

The bundle drop was part of training designed to teach soldiers to deliver equipment by parachute from helicopters. A news release from the United States Army says that the circumstances surrounding the mistake are currently being reviewed to prevent future instances.

The Honolulu Police Department was able to recover the equipment bundle and return it to the 25th Infantry Division.

