Man cited by DLNR for allegedly selling certificates without a permit

State officers issued a cease and desist order to a man for was allegedly selling items on top of Diamond Head without a permit.

Christopher P. Barclay was cited by the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources for soliciting and selling certificates without a commercial permit.

The cease and desist order claims that Barclay collected cash and lied to customers saying that the funds go toward keeping the park clean.

“We’ve heard from numerous people over the course of several years who have asked the State to shut this activity down," said Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell in a news release. "We have very specific rules regarding who can conduct commercial activities in state parks and under what circumstances."

"Bottom line, any commercial activity does require a permit and Mr. Barclay has consistently refused to seek one,” Cottrell said.

The Diamond Head State Monument has one approved vendor for selling logo items, which is done mostly from a kiosk at the foot of the iconic mountain.

DLNR officers say they observed Barclay asking for five-dollar certificate donations from hikers who reached the top of the rim.

According to a news release, Barclay could face criminal or civil penalties.

