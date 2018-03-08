Hokulea turns 43 years young today!

Hokulea turns 43 Thursday and will be celebrating its birthday with flair this weekend.

The voyaging canoe will be at the 9th annual Kualoa and Hakipuu Canoe Festival at Kualoa Regional Park in Kaneohe on Saturday. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature tours of the canoe, several educational booths and a variety of activities and demonstrations involving sailing vessels.

The festival traditionally celebrates Hawaii's canoe culture during Hokulea's birth week. Master canoe builder and canoe paddle maker Bobby Puakea will be sharing some tricks of the trade.

“Beyond a celebration of our culture and tradition of wa'a (traditional canoes), this is an opportunity for our younger generation of crew members to shine,” said Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson, in a news release. “Young voyagers from various organizations will have an opportunity to inspire hundreds from the public."

"This is an indication of a thriving and growing culture committed to education and the environment, which is truly something to celebrate,” Thompson said.

Hokulea wrapped up its three-year, round-the-world voyage in the summer of 2017.

