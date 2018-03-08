Kauai man charged in attack near beach resort

A man was charged on one count of assault in the third degree for his role in attacking a man near Kauai Beach Resort last March.

Koa Navarro, 32, of Kapaa was found guilty Thursday morning.

According to witness testimony, Navarro approached another man, accused him of talking to his girlfriend and punched him in the face several times.

Navarro has previous convictions for harassment in 2013 and third-degree assault in 2011.

He could serve up to a year in jail for his current charges.

“Alcohol, jealousy and fists can be a dangerous combination,” said Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar. “People must find other ways to resolve their disputes."

This individual has a pattern of engaging in violent behavior, which is particularly troubling.”

Navarro's sentencing will be on June 21.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.