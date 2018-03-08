GRAPHIC: Humane society offers $5,000 reward for info on cat-throwing video

The Hawaiian Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest in a gruesome act of animal cruelty circulating on social media.

The video post shows a man flinging a cat over a ledge. The post was set to music from "The Lion King."

It's unclear what happened to the cat, but the video is captioned that it is still alive.

The humane society said the reward was made possible with donations.

If you recognize the man throwing the cat, call police.

This story will be updated.

