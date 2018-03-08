Rolex watch stolen in overnight Kahala home robbery

The suspect has distinct tattoos on his right arm. (Image: Surveillance)

Police are investigating after surveillance video caught a man breaking in to a Kahala home overnight.

Police say the break-in happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at home on Waikui Street. The home's occupants were inside and awake at the time of the robbery.

The homeowner says the suspect broke through a window and triggered a security alarm. Before fleeing, the thief got his hands on a Rolex watch.

No one was injured in the incident.

Surveillance footage captured clear images of the suspect who has a distinct tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

