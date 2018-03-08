March madness is approaching! Selection Sunday is this weekend so get ready to test your skills and knowledge (and luck) in choosing which teams will go the distance in Hawaii News Now's Bracket Busters Challenge presented by the Karen's Kitchen. Enter for a chance to WIN great prizes from our sponsors. If luck's on your side, you just might WIN $1,000,000! Enter today!

Enter today: http://hine.ws/bb2018

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.