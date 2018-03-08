MFD: Man taking photos on Maui found dead after falling into river

Maui waters have claimed the 14th life of 2018, Maui fire officials said Thursday.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews arrived at the West Wailua Iki Stream. It was reported a 27-year-old man fell into the river while taking photos.

According to officials, a friend of the victim jumped in and tried to rescue the man after he fell, but recuse efforts were unsuccessful.

Cell reception in the area was limited, so bystanders needed to drive to an area with service to call for help.

When crews arrived, they scoured the area and eventually found the body submerged in about 10 feet of water.

This is Maui's first drowning of 2018 in a river. The other 13 water-related fatalities happened at beaches or ocean environments.

Officials say the man was a Maui native who lived in Honolulu. The man's identity has not yet been released.

