Vandals strike recently renovated children's playground on Kauai

A community playground on the south side of Kauai was hit by vandals just a few weeks after renovations were completed.

Officials say vandals cut cables attached to a structure that was part of the playground.

“It is disturbing and disheartening that anyone would vandalize something for the keiki and their families,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Lenny Rapozo. “We are hoping that the community comes together and we can all help to curb this nonsensical activity.”

According to county officials, the playground at Poipu Beach was newly improved in the later half of February. Renovations came at a cost of $670,000 to taxpayers.

Improvements to the beach park included replacing fixtures in the main comfort station, pavilions, playground and showers.

Any witness to vandalism or suspicious activity is asked to call Kauai police dispatch at 241-1711.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.