Saints' Ng named Gatorade Hawaii player of the year

25.5 points-per-game, 3.6 assists, 3.3. steals, 3.1 rebounds, and a second consecutive Division II state title. Now, St. Francis junior guard, Kameron Ng can add Gatorade Hawaii player of the year to his impressive resume from the 2017-2018 season.
Ng was announced as this season's state high school basketball player of the year on Thursday morning. As a result of the Gatorade Play it Forward program, he will receive a $1000 grant to be donated to any national or local youth sports organization.
Last month, the 5-foot 9-inch guard led the Saints to a Division II title, scoring 29-points in the state championship game as St. Francis dominated Damien 76-52 to earn the koa wood trophy.
Ng is the first player from St. Francis to earn the accolade. As a junior he has the opportunity to compete for the award next year as well. If he can repeat he'll be the first back-to-back Hawaii Gatorade player of the year award winner since Micah Christenson, who won it in 2010 and 2011 while at Kamehameha.
