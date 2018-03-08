Okimoto sounds-off after stepping down as Farrington head football coach

After serving as head football coach at Farrington High School for more than a decade and half, Randall Okimoto is stepping down as the Govs bench boss.

Okimoto told Hawaii News Now, the decision was made solely for personal reasons.

"I just need to adjust my priorities and time allocation," Okimoto said. "I need to invest my time raising my two children and being a good husband."

Since accepting the job in 2002, Okimoto coached the Governors to 11 state tournament appearances. He racked-up 116 wins as Farrington's head coach.

Okimoto is a 1992 graduate of the Kalihi based school, and is one of just four running backs in Hawaii high school football history to rush for 2,000 yards or more in a single season.

His replacement has not yet been determined, although Farrington has begun their coaching search.

