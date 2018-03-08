St. Francis School is Division I bound - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

St. Francis School is Division I bound

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The St. Francis School boys varsity basketball team is moving up. After winning three DII state titles, school administrators say the Saints are declaring for Division I for next season.

The move comes after more than half a decade of success for St. Francis. The team has won the ILH DII title six times in the past eight year, which is when the team was started. 

