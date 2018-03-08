New flick starring 'The Rock' to hold casting call on Kauai - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

New flick starring 'The Rock' to hold casting call on Kauai

LIHUE, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Heads up, Kauai residents: Disney is looking for extras to be in an upcoming movie. 

The title hasn't officially been released, but it's likely for the "Jungle Cruise," which will start Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The filming is set to begin this summer. 

A bulletin posted by Reel News Hawaii said the casting call is set for March 31 at the Aqua Kauai Beach Resort from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The film is looking for "interesting characters," ages 17 to 90, and people of all ethnicities.

