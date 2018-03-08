Community Garage Sale for Ally Tamayose

A few months ago we told you about some firefighters' children who were diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. One of the girls is Ally Tamayose. Ally Tamayose is 11 years old and attends Momilani Elem School in Pearl City. She’ is also the daughter of a Honolulu firefighter in Waipahu. Ally's friends, Taylor Yoshimura and Rylie Teraoka wanted to help Ally. So, they're going to do a community garage sale at their school, Momilani Elementary

Taylor Yoshimura, she’s the daughter of an HPD officer. So the daughter of a police officer wanted to find a way to help the daughter of a firefighter who was one of her BFF’s. They wanted to come up with a way to raise money for Ally Tamayose who has Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. They were going to do a regular garage sale at home but then so many people started offering to donate, then Momilani Rec Center offered to help host the community garage sale.

