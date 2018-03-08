Many people think they are eating healthy, but they are not losing weight. What's the main culprit? SUGAR. There are many everyday items that you may not realize have what we call hidden sugar. The average American consumes 150 pounds of added sugars a year. Compare that to 100 years ago, when people only consumed 10 pounds of sugar a year!

Yogurt may appear to be the healthy breakfast choice, but did you know certain brands of yogurt can actually have more sugar than ice cream? This container has 33g of sugar! That is more than the recommended TOTAL daily intake of 25g. In my sugar detox class we go through how to read nutritional labels to better educate and make smart buying decisions.

Condiments aren’t something we think of to be high in sugar, but you would be surprised to find out how much sugar is actually in them. Ketchup, mayonnaise, and salad dressing are common condiments that can be high in sugar. Instead of opting to skip a dressing on your salad altogether, try substituting with olive oil and vinegar.

Pasta may sound like the fast and easy dinner option. However, with the recommended serving size of only half a cup it may leave you still feeling hungry, and sauces can pack in more of those hidden sugars. A solution is to load your pasta with veggies that are full of fiber to help balance the pasta’s carbohydrates. You can even swap out noodles altogether and opt for zucchini noodles instead.

It is recommended to have a maximum of 25g of sugar per day. In just these food items here – not including beverages – we are already over 45g of sugar, nearly double the daily limit!

