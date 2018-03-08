Oahu condominium median prices, sales, tick up in February 2018

The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.More >>
The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Heads up, Kauai residents: Disney is looking for extras to be in an upcoming movie.More >>
Heads up, Kauai residents: Disney is looking for extras to be in an upcoming movie.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
The Tony Award-winning actress from Hawaii who was struck by a driver while walking in Brooklyn is out of the intensive care unit and recovering, her family said in a statement.More >>
The Tony Award-winning actress from Hawaii who was struck by a driver while walking in Brooklyn is out of the intensive care unit and recovering, her family said in a statement.More >>