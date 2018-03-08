6th Graders Fundraise for Friend with Cancer and You Can Help

A few months ago we told you about some firefighters' children who were diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. One of the girls is Ally Tamayose.Ally's friends, Taylor Yoshimura and Rylie Teraoka wanted to help Ally. So, they're going to do a community garage sale at their school, Momilani Elementary.

Community Garage Sale

Saturday, March 10

7:30am - 2pm

Momilani Rec Center

Drop off donations to sell at Momilani Elem. School Office

