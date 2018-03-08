Manaola’s Exclusive Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue Hawaii

To celebrate designer Manaola Yap’s momentous exclusive Spring/Summer 2018 Resortwear debut at Saks Fifth Avenue, MANAOLA and Saks will host a private in-store fashion show fundraiser in Waikiki. Featuring a preview of the Resortwear 2018 collection as well as an exclusive presentation of MANAOLA’s Kolani couture collection, Hawaiian fashion will take center stage at the iconic luxury department store as the first native Hawaiian designer to present an exclusive collection for Saks.

Presenting the Kolani couture runway show home in Hawai’i for the first time since it’s New York Fashion Week debut, 100% of the ticket sale proceeds will support the Bishop Museum’s Ethnology and Archives department in their efforts to preserve native artifacts and perpetuate ‘ike Hawai’i (Hawaiian knowledge) as well as MANAOLA’s new philanthropic organization, Hale Kua. Guests will enjoy appetizers by Roy Yamaguchi and a special performance by The Lim ‘Ohana before a sneak peek of SAKs exclsuvie Resortwear 2018 collection.

One of the beneficiaries of the fundraiser, the Bishop Museum was selected as an invaluable resource for Yap’s cultural education as well as a pillar of knowledge in the local community. Yap has spent countless hours at the museum studying indigenous art and history for halau research as well as his own interests as an Hawaiian artist. Yap is honored to give back to the Bishop Museum and to support its Ethnology and Archives department in their efforts to preserve native artifacts and perpetuate ‘ike Hawai’i.

The fashion show fundraiser also marks the debut of MANAOLA’s new philanthropic organization, Hale Kua, as the second beneficiary of ticket sales. Established in 2018 to nurture and educate the next generation in their creative pursuits, Hale Kua honors MANAOLA’s commitment to native art education and entrepreneurship. Supported by Kamehameha Schools, Hale Kua offers an innovative approach to youth mentorship, dedicated to cultivating Hawaiian traditions and inspiring the entrepreneurial spirit in local artists.

Join MANAOLA and Saks Fifth Avenue’s exciting fashion show fundraiser supporting The Bishop Museum and Hale Kua before the official public release of MANAOLA’s Spring/Summer 2018 Resortwear collection at Saks on Sunday, March 11 at 11 a.m. For more information about MANAOLA or to shop online, visit www.manaolahawaii.com. Follow MANAOLA on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @manaolahawaii.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.