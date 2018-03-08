Red Cross Youth Hero for 2018 - Kylie Alarcon

The Hawaii Red Cross 2018 Youth Hero of the year is 15 year old Kylie Alarcon. The Aiea High School sophomore started fundraising when she was only 5 years old. On an appearance on Sunrise, she said that it gave her a happy feeling to be able to help others and that's why she continues to volunteer today. When she was 12 years old, she began helping out the Red Cross and now, she encourages her friends to do so as well. She is currently the president of the Red Cross Hawaii Youth Club.

Kylie saw the devastation when a fire ripped through the Marco Polo high rise apartment building. Shortly after, she decided to hold a fundraiser with her club for the victims. She was also recently recognized for her outstanding video on "Why we need volunteers" and for making a difference in her community. It's easy to see why she was chosen as this year's Youth Hero.

