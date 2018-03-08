Family: Hawaii actress injured in NY crash is out of ICU and healing

Ruthie Ann Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail was killed along with a 1-year-old when a driver lost control of her vehicle and slammed into them on a Brooklyn street. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Tony Award-winning actress from Hawaii who was struck by a driver while walking in Brooklyn is out of the intensive care unit and recovering, her family says.

Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who’s pregnant, lost her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail. But in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, her family said her unborn child is safe.

Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was walking with her daughter, friend Lauren Lew, and Lew’s 1-year-old son Joshua when a driver allegedly ran a red light and plowed into them in a Brooklyn crosswalk on Tuesday night.

Lew was injured and hospitalized, but her son died in the crash. She remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to various media reports.

The driver, Dorothy Bruns, has not been charged with any crime, but she faces possible manslaughter charges, the New York Daily News reported.

Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on the crash and said Bruns should be jailed.

“I wish she was under arrest right now,” De Blasio said. “I just want to speak from the heart: This is just terrifying, what happened to these children, and it should never happen again.”

Officials believe Bruns, who has multiple sclerosis, suffered a seizure while she was driving.

Meanwhile, both the Broadway and Hollywood communities have donated to the GoFundMe page set up for Miles.

Katie Holmes and Oscar-winning songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, each donated $10,000, according to People Magazine.

Other celebrities who donated include Lea Salonga, Keri Russell, Rosie O’Donnell and George Takei.

The campaign quickly surpassed its goal of $5,000 when it was first posted on Tuesday. More than $390,000 has been raised so far.

