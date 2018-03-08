No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.0 quake off Papua New Guinea

A large earthquake struck a region of Papua New Guinea on Thursday, but there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The 7.0-magnitude quake happened around 7:40 a.m. Hawaii time.

It struck closest to the New Ireland region of Papua New Guinea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The PTWC said a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries or damage.

