Forecast: A little windier and wetter for your Thursday

Increasingly windy and wet for your Thursday.

Fairly dry to start our day, but moisture from a remnant front to our north will get caught up in the trade wind flow and increase showers later this morning and through the afternoon.

The showers will fall mainly windward and mauka but at times spread leeward.

There will be periods of sunshine and a high of 80 in Honolulu.

It will dry out just in time for the weekend.

Early next week, the winds will turn southeasterly and showers will dramatically increase. An upper level disturbance combined with a surface low will pull very wet weather up from near the equator. Tuesday and Wednesday could see heavy showers and perhaps thunderstorms.

Surf is still at dangerous levels along east shores. Waves today will be 6-9 feet east, 8-12 feet north, 2-5 feet west, 1-3 feet south.

High Surf Advisory for most east shores.

Small Craft Advisory for most channels and coastal waters.

High Wind Warning for Big Island summits. Winds are 55-65 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

- Dan Cooke

