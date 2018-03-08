Man arrested at Wheeler Army Airfield on suspicion of sex assault

A 24-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman, Honolulu police said.

Police said the woman reported that the incident happened on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

Officers later arrested Walter Butler at Wheeler Army Airfield on Tuesday for three counts of first-degree sex assault and one count of third-degree theft.

His bail has been set at $500,000.

