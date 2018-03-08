Kona man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting minors

HONOLULU (AP) - A 45-year-old Kona man has pleaded guilty to allegations that he recorded sexually explicit images of a 15-year-old girl and the teen's 2-year-old daughter.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Michael Phillip Patrakis entered pleas on Tuesday to two counts of sexually exploiting a minor - one count for each victim.

The penalty for each count is a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years and maximum 30, followed by up to lifetime court supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren Ching said that as part of a plea deal, he will ask for a prison term of 18 years at sentencing in June.

Patrakis told U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi that he had a consensual sexual relationship with the girl, who he says told him she was 18 years old.

