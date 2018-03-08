Tomy Roma's, longtime Aiea restaurant, is closing

Tony Roma's, a culinary fixture in the Aiea community will be closing up shop — and taking its ribs with it.

The Kaonahi Street eatery will be closing its doors for good March 25th after sources say the restaurant's lease isn't being renewed.

The last remaining Tony Roma's restaurant in Hawaii is in Waikiki.

Tony Roma's is an international restaurant franchise with locations everywhere from Tokyo to Madrid.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.