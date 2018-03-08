Hawaii Island man charged with shooting 2 men trespassing on his property

On the Big Island, police charged a man in connection with a shooting in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

Police said Albert Todd III was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless endangering.

The charges come after police say he allegedly shot two men who were on his property Monday night.

One man was shot in the leg, another in the foot. Both men are reportedly in stable condition.

Todd's bail is set at $45,000.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court Thursday.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.