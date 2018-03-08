Hawaii is stop No. 294 out of 417 for a Nebraska man setting a world record

Mikah Meyer is on a mission to be the youngest — and fastest — person to visit every National Park Service site in the U.S.

On Monday morning he made stop 294 at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, marking an important step in his journey across the country.

The 30-year-old Nebraska native embarked on the trip in April of 2016 to commemorate the 11th year since his father's death. His goal is to visit all 417 sites in three years.

In addition to paying homage to his father's death, Meyers says that he wants to use the trip to quash the idea that LGBTQ people are averse to the outdoors.

"If you look at the outdoors industry, they've never had any LGBTQ marketing," Meyers said. "I just want to encourage individuals to be themselves and do what they like to do."

The entirety of his trip will be spent in a rented cargo van and Meyers, who is also a professional singer, will be singing at churches near his stops.

In Hawaii, he'll be performing and speaking at the Holy Innocents Church on Maui, Christ Lutheran Church on the Big Island, and the Calvary by the Sea Lutheran Church on Oahu. His full schedule is available on Facebook.

Meyers says he's done one road trip every year since he was 19 and plans to end his current trip at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019.

"I hope that this trip encourages people to follow their dreams now because tomorrow is not guaranteed," Meyers said.

