Kamehameha senior hits a high note with musical promposal

Prom season is here, and one Kamehameha School senior is setting the bar high when it comes to promposals.

Kamanawa Parker enlisted the help of friends from his concert glee club to ask sophomore Kaluhea Dudoit to prom with a moving rendition of "Molokai nui ahina."

He picked the song because Dudoit is originally from Molokai.

The video of the promposal, which Parker's dad posted to Facebook Saturday, has gone viral with over 26,000 views and 400 shares.

Parker ended the song by asking Dudoit in Hawaiian if she would go to prom with him, to which she replied "Shoots."

