Foreign exchange student recruiter arrested on 22 counts of sex assault

A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan was arrested Tuesday. She's accused of 22-counts of sex assault.

The 35-year old was arrested at a small apartment complex near the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

She worked to recruit international students for study abroad programs in Hawaii. A neighbor says police officers in unmarked SUV's showed up at the home Tuesday afternoon.

"She was talking like she didn't know what was going on, being nice," one neighbor said. "Finally they just put handcuffs on her and ... (HPD) took her away."

The woman has not yet been charged, therefore Hawaii News Now is not identifying her. She remains in jail.

This story will be updated.

