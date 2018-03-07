Oahu students organize rally to advocate for people with intellectual disabilities

Students from Farrington, Roosevelt and Kailua High Schools will be gathering at the Capitol on Friday to create awareness around the harmful effects of the "R-word", retard.

The students will be representing a national campaign by the Special Olympics, called "Spread the Word to End the Word."

The goal of the rally, where students will be waving signs and meeting with legislators, is to get Hawaii residents to pledge to stop using the R-word in hopes that it will be a good first step toward building a community that is more accepting to people with differences.

The sign waving will take place from 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Beretania side of the Capitol building.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.