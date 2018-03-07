Fake US Marshal targets 90-year-old widow who sensed something suspicious

Marshals should present this badge and ID when asked. (Image: US Marshals)

On the evening of Monday, Feb 12, a 90-year-old widower was alone at her modest Waialae home when she was approached by a man.

"He said, 'I'm a U.S. Marshal and I'm here to conduct a search of your house,'" she recalled.

The officer continued, "We have reason to believe that your sons received $10,000 stolen from the evidence room from the Las Vegas police department," she said.

The woman, who didn't want her identity revealed, was hesitant, but allowed the man in. At the time, little did she know it was a scam.

"He had a document that showed my son's name and the address and down at the bottom, it was signed by a judge – something Lee. I remember the last name lee very well ... So I told him, 'will you come inside?'"

She says she's normally very savvy and aware, but this scheme seemed sophisticated.

The man didn't hurt her know nor did he steal anything, but she believes he was canvassing her place to come back.

"He must have come in to see if I had any valuable things to steal or whether I had any expensive jewelry on me," the woman said.

Police issued a release on the incident after she reported it to authorities. Surveillance video from a neighbor's house caught the man leaving the scene.

Officials describe the man as 140 lbs., standing 5' 11" tall and drives a red Dodge Durango.

"Very slender, very slim faced. Very neatly combed hair," the woman remembered. She says he did present a badge when asked, but no other forms of ID.

"I distinctly remember U.S. Marshal, there was a star. I did mention to him that he should polish his badge because it was tarnished," she said.

The U.S. Marshals office says except in an emergency, law enforcement officers will always identify themselves with a badge and photo identification if requested.

They advise any individual who has doubts to call the local U.S. Marshals Service office or 911 and request an officer to respond and verify.

"Do not open your door," the woman said. "Make sure they show proper identification. Do not let their appearance fool you."

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

For the full story, tune in to KGMB & KHNL at 5 & 6 p.m.

Watch on Desktop: http://bit.ly/1ePQLYB

On Mobile: http://bit.ly/2sB9cRw

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.