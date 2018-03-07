Local Connection: Reasons to Vote

Lawmakers have kept alive a bill that would eventually open the door to elections by mail. And that's a good way to get more people involved.

But the best way to get citizens to the polls, is to give them something to vote for – and it looks like this year's election might actually do that.

Former State Senator Clayton Hee threw his hat into the Governor's race last week, saying he wants to bring up popular issues like a lottery and recreational marijuana.

He will face at least Governor David Ige and Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa in the democratic primary. And on the republican side, Andria Tupola – assuming she survives the primary – won't be a pushover in the general election.

As we saw in the preference poll between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and in the candidacy of Barrack Obama, Hawaii voters will turnout for a truly competitive race, compelling candidate or contentious issue.

