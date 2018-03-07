Local Connection: Reasons to Vote

Lawmakers have kept alive a bill that would eventually open the door to elections by mail. And that's a good way to get more people involved.
But the best way to get citizens to the polls, is to give them something to vote for – and it looks like this year's election might actually do that.
Former State Senator Clayton Hee threw his hat into the Governor's race last week, saying he wants to bring up popular issues like a lottery and recreational marijuana.
He will face at least Governor David Ige and Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa in the democratic primary. And on the republican side, Andria Tupola – assuming she survives the primary – won't be a pushover in the general election.
As we saw in the preference poll between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and in the candidacy of Barrack Obama, Hawaii voters will turnout for a truly competitive race, compelling candidate or contentious issue.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.