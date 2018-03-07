Judge awards woman $25M in malpractice suit against Tripler

A family who sued Tripler Medical Center for medical malpractice that severely impacted their child's ability to function, will receive a $9 million settlement.

A family who sued Tripler Medical Center for medical malpractice that severely impacted their child's ability to function, will receive a $9 million settlement.

Charissa Cabrera has spent the last four days at Queen's Medical Center West Oahu undergoing treatment she says she needed, but never received Tripler Army Medical Hospital when she sought help twice last week.

Vet says she ended up with organ failure after Tripler failed to help her

A woman who went to Tripler Army Medical Center in 2013 to deliver her third child and ended up with septic shock, severe kidney damage and a host of life-changing complications will get a $24.7 million payout, under a judge's verdict released Wednesday.

It's the largest verdict ever against Tripler and could be the biggest ever in the state, according to the woman's attorney, Rick Fried.

The problems started on July 22, 2013, when Marites Campano — who at the time was 37 years old — was admitted to Tripler for the delivery of her child, court documents said. Her husband, Raphael, is in the Navy.

Hours after Maritas Campano arrived, she was clammy and pale, had low pressure and a fast heart rate.

Her child was born about 1:10 a.m. July 23, but her condition continued to deteriorate. By the time a rapid response team intervened, she'd been in constant pain for about 48 hours and had gone into sepsis.

Once admitted to the ICU, she suffered from multi-organ failure and was put on a ventilator, court documents said. She wasn't discharged until late August, but was re-admitted in September after more complications.

And then in March 2015, she underwent a kidney transplant after being on dialysis for years.

Today, Campano can't work, and her lifestyle is severely restricted.

She's been hospitalized several times in recent years because of recurring problems and she'll eventually need to go back on dialysis and undergo additional medical care for the rest of her life.

The payout is meant to cover the cost of future health, home and psychiatric care, future wage losses and mental anguish.

"The court concludes that the care providers at Tripler negligently breached the medical and/or nursing standards of care in their treatment of Marites

beginning on July 22, 2013," the verdict said. "During the incident, Marites and her family and friends believed that she would not survive."

