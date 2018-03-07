Judge awards woman $25M in malpractice suit against Tripler

Charissa Cabrera has spent the last four days at Queen's Medical Center West Oahu undergoing treatment she says she needed, but never received Tripler Army Medical Hospital when she sought help twice last week.More >>
A family who sued Tripler Medical Center for medical malpractice that severely impacted their child's ability to function, will receive a $9 million settlement.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos taken at Engine 39, Ladder 16 on the Upper East Side of New York City, one of the firehouses that adopted Trucker Dukes during his time in Manhattan receiving treatment for cancer.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos from the Celebration of Life for Trucker Dukes, held last March.More >>
Photos related to the bombing of the island of Kaho'olawe, part of a Hawaii News Now special report: Reclaiming Kaho'olawe.More >>
PHOTOS: Archival images of Kaho'olaweMore >>
Photos taken on the island of Kaho'olawe, part of a Hawaii News Now special report: Reclaiming Kaho'olawe.More >>
