Seniors to lawmakers: As prices rise, food becomes a 'discretionary' expense for kupuna

Hundreds of kupuna gathered at the state Capitol building on Wednesday to share this message: Too many seniors are going hungry in the islands.

As Hawaii's elderly population increases, advocates warn that the need for funding meals programs also continues to grow.

"The estimate is that 1 in 6 seniors is going hungry on a daily basis, but really we think that number is so much higher," Lori Lau, director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels. "With the kupuna being homebound, they're isolated. They may not know the resources that are available to them."

The program serves more than 400,000 meals annually to about 2,500 senior citizens.

Emmie Campos, 76, receives meals through a Lanakila Meals on Wheels' Kupuna Wellness Center at the Pohulani Elderly Apartments in Kakaako.

"The meals are good, perfect you know. We love it," said Campos. “I really appreciate it.”

Advocates say many kupuna are having to make tough choices, especially with recent federal government cuts to senior hunger programs.

"With Social Security average benefits about $1,000 a month, they're making choices between, 'Do I pay for a roof over my head? What about my medication or food?'" said Barbara Kim Stanton, AARP Hawaii state director. "What becomes discretionary is food and that's very sad. That's why so many of our seniors are going hungry."

