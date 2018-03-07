Kitchen Creations: Maui Nui Venison - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kitchen Creations: Maui Nui Venison

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Ronnie Nasuti, executive chef at Tiki's Grill and Bar, joins us now.. for our kitchen creations segment.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly