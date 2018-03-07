Latest in string of school threats spur police presence

Honolulu Police say that the FBI is assisting them with multiple threats spread through social media, in classes and written on walls.

Honolulu Police say that the FBI is assisting them with multiple threats spread through social media, in classes and written on walls.

Shooting threats at Hawaii schools have communities on edge

Shooting threats at Hawaii schools have communities on edge

Authorities are investigating after reports of two new school threats Wednesday.

Police on the Big Island said Konawaena Elementary School received a threat that someone was going to shoot up the school, prompting authorities to launch a terroristic threatening case.

School officials will be sending a letter to parents on Wednesday to inform them of the threat, the state Department of Education said. Police will also beef up their presence on campus.

Meanwhile, parents told Hawaii News Now that Mid-Pacific Institute on Oahu was looking into a threat against the school.

In a letter to parents, the school's president said there was "no immediate threat" and that rumors of a specific threat against the campus were false.

Since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a string of threats have prompted schools to bolster security and police to increase their presence on campus.

HPD wants to inform the public that making threats is a serious crime and could be classified as a felony.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.