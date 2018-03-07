Man charged for allegedly restraining teen near Stevenson Middle School

A man was charged for allegedly restraining and assaulting a teen on Monday (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A 68-year-old man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment for allegedly restraining and assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Honolulu police initially arrested Kenneth Doane on suspicion of kidnapping for the incident on Monday near Stevenson Middle School.

The school said a group of students were walking along Prospect Street when he allegedly approached them and grabbed one of the students.

Police said the man got upset because the kids were causing a commotion near his home, which somehow led to him putting the girl in a headlock.

The school reminds all students and their families to be aware of their surroundings.

