Forecast: Cooler and drier weather through the weekend

Trade winds have eased ever-so-slightly and turned more northerly, bringing us cool, dry air.

Dew points are now in the mid 50s and that makes it feel even cooler than the temperature might indicate.

Showers will be scattered and few.

High today in Honolulu will be a sunny and cool-feeling 80 degrees.

Expect the trades to pick up again as we reach the weekend. The latest run on our computer models show some very wet weather for the middle of next week.

An upper level disturbance combined with a surface low to our southwest could provide the right dynamics for heavy showers and thunderstorms. Stay with us for the very latest as the forecast evolves.

Surf is dangerously large along east shores and just big enough to trigger an advisory on north shores. Stay well back from the waves breaking on the rocky shorelines and check with lifeguards before entering waters at sandy beaches.

Waves today will be 6-9 feet east, 10-15 feet north, 2-5 feet west, 2-4 feet south.

High Surf Advisory for most north and east-facing shores.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters. Caution Mariners due to harbor surge and waves breaking in entrances of north-facing harbors.

Wind Advisory for the Big Island summits. Winds will be 40-55 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

- Dan Cooke

