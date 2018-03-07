Hawaii telecommunications provider warns of closure, layoffs

HONOLULU (AP) - A struggling Hawaii telecommunications provider that is facing huge federal fines has warned the state it could close and lay off its workforce.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Sandwich Isles Communications Inc. wrote a letter to the state that said it could have closed as early as Sunday and could lay off its 62 employees.

The company provides telecommunications services to about 3,600 customers on Hawaiian homelands across the state.

Interim CEO Breanne Kahalewai says the company has entered into a letter of intent to sell the company and is currently negotiating a definitive purchase agreement.

The proposed sale would require the new owner to retain the current employees, but Kahalewai said that the company was notifying the state of a possible closure "out of an abundance of caution."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.