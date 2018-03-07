Former HEMA executive officer questions investigation after missile alert mistake

Former Hawaii Emergency Management Agency executive officer, Toby Clairmont, is questioning the state's investigations into the January 13th missile alert mistake because Governor Ige's defense cabinet member and HEMA director, Major General Arthur J. Logan, escaped criticism.

"I think they are concerned about the Governor's re-election campaign," said Clairmont.

"If anybody is politicizing the event, it's being done outside the administration and department," said Lt. Col. Charles Anthony, Department of Defense Director of Public Affairs.

Internal reports blamed the so-called button pusher and leadership failure by top HEMA managers, administrator Vern Miyagi and Clairmont. Both resigned, but Clairmont says Logan helped promote the ballistic missile plan to visits with the county mayors.

"The mission to do this came from the very top of the organization, the Governor and General Logan so why blame us? We were there doing our job," said Clairmont.

Brigadier General Kenneth Hara's final report says the Ballistic Missile Preparedness campaign was Miyagi's idea to get ahead of the North Korea threat. Anthony says Ige and Logan, who aren't involved in day to day HEMA operations, agreed to the plan, but it was HEMA's job to carry it out.

"At that point, it becomes the kuleana of the Hawaii Emergency Management agency," said Anthony.

Anthony says Governor Ige has been the most transparent governor in terms of disasters that he's worked with. He says the administration has been open and internal investigations have been objective.

"Mr. Clairmont was the initial investigative officer for the internal investigation, but he was replaced by Brigadier General Oliveira because we needed to ensure that not only was there objectivity but the appearance of objectivity was maintained as well," said Anthony.

