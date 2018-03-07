Rainbow Wahine eliminated in first round of Big West Tournament

The Rainbow Wahine's run in the Big West Conference tournament came to an early end on Tuesday afternoon when they were eliminated by Cal State Northridge in the opening round. Laura Beeman's squad fell to the Matadors 62-57, ending their season 12-18.

The Matadors led wire-to-wire, but Hawaii managed to keep Hawaii things interesting in the final minutes - chipping a ten point lead to just three with less than a minute left to play. But, a costly turnover from senior Sarah Toeaina on an inbounds play would all but seal the victory for Northridge.

Annnnnd .... Wahine turn it right back over on the inbound. That about sums up their season. Tessa Boagni ices it at the line with 3.9 seconds left. — Brian McInnis (@Brian_McInnis) March 7, 2018

Reigning Big West Player of the Year, Channon Fluker led the Matadors with 24 points and eight rebounds, while CSUN's Tessa Boagni added 19 points and eight rebounds of her own.

Toeaina led the scoring for the Hawaii. In her final game as a Rainbow Wahine. The senior poured in 24 points in 37 minutes of play, and shot nearly 64 percent from the floor. Toeaina notched 10 of her points from the charity stripe.

Despite Hawaii's late push, CSUN outpaced U.H. in field goal percentage, total rebounds and had fewer turnovers.

The fifth-seeded Matadors will now face four-seed UC Santa Barbara.

