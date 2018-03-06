Surfing legend George Downing dies at 87

One of Hawaii's biggest surfing legends, George Downing, died early Monday morning at his home in East Oahu.

He was 87.

Downing, who was born and raised on Oahu in the 30s and 40s, began his historic journey into the world of surfing when he was just nine years old.

Downing quickly became known for immersing himself in all facets of the sport including studying swell formation, building boards, coaching other surfers and competing himself.

He won the Makaha International surfing competition in 1954, 1961 and 1965, and coached the Hawaiian team in its 1968 World Surfing Championship victory.

In between wins, Downing made a study of surfing by analyzing weather maps, snorkeling over reefs on windless days to learn how their topography affected the surf, calculating wave intervals, and absorbing all there was to know about surfboard theory and construction.

In 1951, Downing became known for changing the game when he created the world's first surfboard with a removable fin.

Once he was an established surfer, historic Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku imparted on Downing that Waikiki was Oahu's most precious resource and said, "Keoki, I leave you to take care of Mamala Bay for she will take care of all of Hawaii."

His last 50 years were spent looking after Oahu's beaches, fulfilling a promise he made to Kahanamoku.

Downing was known for his environmental activism, including his hand in helping Save Our Surf, a nonprofit group, work to protect Hawaii's beaches and surfing areas.

Downing is survived by his sons Keone and Kainoa, daughter Kaiulu, grandchildren Kaohi, Kirra, Kainoa, Keola and Nalei, and two great-grandsons. His wife Gildea Lauwe Downing died before him.

