Hawaii's 'wettest February' to thank for drought-free islands

The persistent deluge of rain in February dubbed last month Hawaii's "wettest February in 10 years," according to a summary by the National Weather Service.

The first heavy rain occurred between February 4th and 6th, with seven inches of rain on some spots in Kauai, and an average of two inches on the other islands.

On Feb. 15, heavy showers doused Koolau Range on the night of the 17th causing Kamehameha Highway to close at Waikane due to an overflow of the Waikane Stream.

On the 18th, Maui's Waihee River had its highest discharge in over 15 years, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Flooding in the river damaged several homes and buildings in its path. Two people were stranded as a result of the powerful flood waters.

The last major bout of heavy rainfall, from Feb. 22 to the 25th, hit Kauai and Oahu.

The drenched conditions created a few landslides, the most significant closing Kuhio Highway between Wainiha and Lumahai on February 23. Heavy showers continued on February 25 over Oahu with two to five inches of rainfall occurring over the windward slopes of the Koolau Range.

Although the rainfall totals were less than half of the previous week’s, the sopping wet soils produced about the same level of flood response in several windward Oahu streams. Kamehameha Highway at Waikane Stream was closed again for several hours.

According to NWS, February's relentless rains largely contributed to Hawaii being drought-free for the first time in two years.

