Records: ER staff suspected abuse in death of 3-year-old foster child

Bail for the Big Island parents who are accused of starving their child to death last year have trial dates scheduled for late this year.More >>
Since the death of Peter Boy Kema nearly 20 years ago, the state said it has improved the safety net for abused and neglected children. But Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Rick Damerville, who handled the Peter Boy Kema case, said there are still holes in the system. "These cases happen too often. I understand the idea of reuniting families but sometimes you can drag it out too long and you can create a situation that can be bad, very bad," said Damerville.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos taken at Engine 39, Ladder 16 on the Upper East Side of New York City, one of the firehouses that adopted Trucker Dukes during his time in Manhattan receiving treatment for cancer.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos from the Celebration of Life for Trucker Dukes, held last March.More >>
Photos related to the bombing of the island of Kaho'olawe, part of a Hawaii News Now special report: Reclaiming Kaho'olawe.More >>
PHOTOS: Archival images of Kaho'olaweMore >>
Photos taken on the island of Kaho'olawe, part of a Hawaii News Now special report: Reclaiming Kaho'olawe.More >>
