Whole Foods Market holding job fair for new store location

Job seekers can begin applying for one of 300 available positions this month for the new Whole Foods in Ward Village.

The natural food grocer will be hosting a three day job fair starting March 20th at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at the vent.

Those interested in applying for one of the available positions, or finding out more about the job fair can go to the Whole Foods website.

The new Whole Foods Market will comprise a 72,000 square foot space on two levels featuring local food products. The new store, which opens in May, will be called the Whole Foods Queen store and will be the fourth Whole Foods in Hawaii.

