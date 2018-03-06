Police searching for suspect in Downtown 7-Eleven robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven near Fort Street Mall.

On Feb. 23 at 2:59 a.m., a man went into the convenience store and told the cashier to open the register or he would shoot, police said. No gun was seen.

Once the register was opened, the man reached over, took an undisclosed amount of money and ran.

The suspect was described as a thin, 5-foot-2 African American man in his 20s, wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans and a tan t-shirt.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.