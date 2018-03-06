In Makakilo, crosswalks taken away but not the signs — and that's got people confused

The removal of some crosswalks on Makakilo Drive has residents upset and confused, especially after a teenager was hit by a car Saturday night.

Father Ryan Laulusa said his 17-year-old son, Kristian, was crossing at Aoloko Street at about 9 p.m. when a car struck him.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital, where he had surgery to repair a broken leg.

“I thought I lost him,” Laulusa said.

Laulusa said his son was crossing in a spot where the city took away one of the crosswalks. But the sign designating it as a crossing area remains.

“It could be confusing, knowing that the sign is here,” he said.

Others agree.

“They still have the sign up, the crossing sign, but no crosswalk. It doesn’t make sense,” said Michael Ida, who lives near Aoloko Street.

Crosswalks were also taken away at Newa and Nohohale streets.

Laulusa said it’s impossible to know if the driver would have seen his son if the marked crosswalk at Aoloko Street was still there.

But he said something more definitive needs to be done since pedestrians still use it to cross busy Makakilo Drive.

“Either make it a crosswalk or not a crosswalk,” he said.

A spokesman said the city has no comment at this time.

