A strange sight: Honolulu fire truck spotted on Arizona roadways

A HFD truck was spotted on an Arizona highway (Image: Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

A bizarre sight on the mainland: A Honolulu Fire Department truck was spotted driving on roadways in Arizona.

Photos were taken of HFD’s newest ladder truck as it went through Flagstaff and Kingman this week.

HFD said the new engine was made in Pennsylvania and is being driven across the country to a port on the West Coast to be shipped to Oahu.

Once it arrives, it will be stationed at the Kaneohe fire house.

