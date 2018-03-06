March on Meals to feed the kupuna

Lanakila Meals on Wheels needs your help. That's one of the reasons it's holding its March for Meals event at the State Capitol Rotunda on March 7, 2018 from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Everyone is invited to join in its rally to raise funds to feed our kupuna.

The program is only partially funded by the state and feeds 2,500 seniors. The rest of the money comes from grants and donations, but it's still not enough. Lori Lau, the Lanakila Meals On Wheels Director, said that the need keeps growing every year with more than 400 seniors currently on a waiting list hoping to get meals delivered to their homes. Many are not mobile enough to run their own errands or prepare their food, so they depend on the program to eat.

For more information how you can donate, volunteer or receive services, go to its website lanakilapacific.org.

